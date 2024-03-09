Israel strikes key residential tower in southern Rafah as ceasefire talks stall

Israel targeted one of the largest residential towers in Rafah on Saturday (March 9), located in the southern Gaza Strip, according to residents.

A 12-floor structure near the border with Egypt, sustained damage in the strike, leading to dozens of families being displaced, fortunately, no casualties were reported. Residents mentioned that they received a 30-minute warning from Israel to evacuate the building at night.

The strike intensifies pressure on the last area of the Gaza enclave not yet invaded by Israel, where over a million displaced Palestinians are seeking shelter. The Israeli military has not immediately responded to requests for comments on the incident.

A resident described the chaotic evacuation, with people running down stairs, some falling and leaving belongings behind. The strike on the Rafah tower has raised concerns among some officials, including a representative from the Fatah party, who fears it may signal an imminent Israeli invasion.

The conflict in Gaza has been ongoing for five months, resulting in significant casualties, injuries, and widespread displacement. The humanitarian situation in the region has deteriorated, with health authorities reporting thousands trapped under rubble and the UN warning of disease and starvation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called for an end to hostilities to facilitate meaningful aid distribution, Hamas to release hostages without conditions, and Israel to treat Palestinians in custody humanely.

Negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages appear to have stalled, with a Hamas source suggesting that the group's delegation is unlikely to visit Cairo for talks. The situation remains tense, with conflicting perspectives on the path forward.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 82 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip in the last day.

In Khan Younis, medics said at least 23 people were killed in military raids on homes and in Israeli shelling of a housing project in the Hamad area of the city. In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli fire killed a Palestinian fisherman along the beach, medics said.