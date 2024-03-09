Prez Biden caught on hot mic, says need to hold 'come to Jesus' meet with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden was inadvertently recorded on a live microphone saying that there is a need for a "come to Jesus" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to a media report, the phrase "come to Jesus" is used in American English to describe a direct and frank conversation.

It was a hot mic moment for Biden after his State of the Union address. He was caught speaking about his potential meeting with the Israeli PM amid the Gaza war and a stalemate over the ceasefire with the Hamas militant group as the US president had his microphone still turned on, something which was not intended to be.

The goof-up led to the unintentional broadcasting of a candid conversation that Biden was holding with Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet on the House chamber floor in Washington.

Bennet first congratulated Biden on his speech. Later, the Democratic Senator urged the president to continue persuading the Israeli PM to address the mounting humanitarian crisis in the besieged region of Gaza.

Biden's reply to this was - “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.” Benjamin Netanyahu is often referred to by the nickname "Bibi" and this has been widely used in media and public discourse.

This hot mic moment is being looked at as Biden growing impatient with the Israeli side on the situation in Gaza, which has been, since Oct 7, under constant bombardment by Israel.

Biden's brief exchange with the Senator has revealed unfiltered tensions between US and Israel, that were not meant for public consumption. Notably, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also present during this hot mic moment.

However, an aide discreetly whispered a reminder to Biden about the active microphones nearby, prompting Biden to acknowledge, "I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good."

Also Read | French defence companies to build military equipment on Ukrainian soil, says minister

The situation in Gaza continues to remain dire as the population faces acute food shortages. Concerns have been raised for months about the potential famine in the Palestinian territory due to Israel's aid blockade.

Watch | Haiti crisis: Gangs overrun Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, will there be a coup? × Biden has grown increasingly vocal about his frustration with the Netanyahu government's reluctance to facilitate more aid shipments through land crossings into Gaza.

In his address to the State of the Union, Biden urged Israel to prioritise humanitarian assistance. He highlighted the urgency of the situation even as efforts continue to combat Hamas. "To Israel, I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," Biden emphasised.