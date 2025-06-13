/What is the red flag of revenge? Iran's 'declaration of war’ after Israeli strikes kill top generals

Iran has raised the symbolic red flag of revenge above the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, following deadly Israeli airstrikes that killed several of the country’s top military leaders.

What is the red flag of revenge?

In Shia tradition, the red flag is a powerful symbol of justice and revenge, often flown when blood has been unjustly shed. A video shared on social media showed the moment the flag was hoisted.

The flag was raised soon after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, killing high-ranking Iranian officials and nuclear scientists.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, hundreds of protestors gathered at the mosque in Qom, chanting anti-Israel slogans and demanding strong retaliation. Many waved Iranian flags and called for “severe punishment” against Israel.

Qom, one of Iran’s most sacred cities located around 140 km south of Tehran, has often been at the centre of national mourning and symbolism.

The red flag has previously been raised at the mosque after major national tragedies, including the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in 2024 and IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Key Iranian military leaders killed in Israeli strikes

The latest Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian officials. Israel claimed responsibility for killing Iran’s armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, and top military adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Iran confirmed the deaths and responded by calling the airstrikes a “declaration of war.” The country has demanded that the UN Security Council take urgent action.

The Israeli operation comes just days before planned US-Iran talks in Oman, which were aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff over Iran’s nuclear programme.