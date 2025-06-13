Israel strike on Iran | Over 200 aircraft involved in opening strikes, several top officials killed: IDF

After Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin in a press conference said that over 200 Israeli Air Force aircraft were involved in the opening strikes on Iran early this morning,

He says fighter jets dropped over 330 munitions on some 100 targets in the strikes.

Defrin also confirms that Israel killed several top Iranian officials in the strikes, including Iran’s military commander Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC chief Hossein Salami, and head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid.

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed that more than 100 attack drones sent by Iran were making their way toward the Jewish state.

“Iran launched over 100 UAVs at Israel and we are working to intercept them,” IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ephraim “Effie” Defrin said in a statement. He added: “The IDF is on high alert—we have been preparing for this operation for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Iranian supreme leader Khamenei has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Israel after Friday's attack killed several Iranian top commanders and scientists.

"The Zionist regime at dawn today extended its vile and bloody hand to commit a crime in our dear country and revealed its evil nature more than ever by striking residential centers," Khamenei said in a statement to the Iranian people.

"The regime must expect harsh punishment. The powerful hand of the Islamic Republic's armed forces will not let it go, God willing," he added.

Khamenei confirmed that "several commanders and scientists were martyred" in the attacks, saying their successors would "immediately continue their duties."

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself and will certainly receive it," the Supreme Leader said.