/Iranian chief of staff, top nuclear scientists likely killed in Israeli strike

After the Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear program, an Israeli defence official said that the country believes the chief of Iran's military, Mohammad Bagheri was eliminated in the IDF's opening strikes.

Israel believes, along with Bagheri, other members of the military's top brass as well as senior nuclear scientists have also been killed in the attack, The Times of Israel reported citing a defence official.

The likelihood of their deaths is “increasing,” the official said.

Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran on early Friday (June 13), said the Israeli defence minister. A state of emergency has been declared in Israel following the military action.

“Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel Katz said.

The Israeli military said it has completed the first stage of strikes that included attacks on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran.

"Dozens of Air Force aircraft recently completed the opening strike, which included attacking dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in various areas of Iran."

Iran's state TV reported loud explosions heard in the capital. “Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran,” it said.

Following the strikes, Iran suspended flights at the capital's main international airport Iman Khomeini after the blasts.

Currently, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is holding calls with his counterparts around the world, discussing Israel's operation against Iran.

According to Iranian state media, residential buildings in the Iranian capital were hit in an Israeli attack Friday morning.

"Several buildings in Tehran... have been targeted by attacks," the official IRNA news agency said, naming neighbourhoods in multiple locations in the capital.

Moreover, fire and smoke were seen at a key site for Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Tehran after Israeli strikes, according to state media.