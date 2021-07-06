Israel sees steep drop in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate

Israel has recorded a drop in the efficacy rate of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE in preventing the deadly coronavirus infections, reveals Health Ministry data.

Also, a decline in protection against serious cases and hospitalization is considerably milder. However, there was no immediate comment from the ministry.

As per the figures, between May 2 and June 5, the vaccine had a 94.3 per cent efficacy rate. From June 6, which is five days after the government cancelled coronavirus restrictions, the rate dropped to 64 per cent.

These figures are in line with ministry data that show that many of the new cases are among people who have been vaccinated. Also, the number of 'serious' cases is rising much more slowly.

Last Friday, 55 per cent of the newly infected had been vaccinated. As of July 4, there were 35 serious cases of coronavirus in Israel, compared with 21 on June 19.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

To cope up with a rise in cases, the government is considering reinstating additional coronavirus-related restrictions. The government will also mandate to wear masks indoors in public spaces. Officials are also discussing whether to recommend a third dose of vaccine.