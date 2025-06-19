/Israel's TWO-FOLD GOAL in Iran war: Here's what Netanyahu WARNED after a week of Israel-Iran war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 19) announced the two-fold goal in the Iran war as the Israel-Iran continues for over a week now, attacking nuclear facilities and military officials. Netanyahu vowed to "remove" the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by Iran, on the seventh day of war between the arch-foes.

"We are committed to destroying the nuclear threat, the threat of nuclear annihilation against Israel," Netanyahu told reporters in the southern city of Beersheba, where a hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack.

What are those two-fold goals?

Israeli PM Netanyahu stressed that the goal is twofold, nuclear and ballistic missile.

"Our goal is twofold -– nuclear, ballistic missile. We're going to remove them. We are in the process of completing the (removal of) this threat," he said.

He also said that Israel is eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat, and Tehran will not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump knows the game

Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for participating in defending Israel, saying that it depends on him whether he wants to join the Israel-Iran war.

When asked about the US joining Israel in the Iran war, Netanyahu said, it “is a decision for President Trump.”

“He will do what is good for America, and I will do what’s good for Israel,” Netanyahu said, adding that the US president “knows the game.”

The Israeli PM also appreciated the US's participation in defending Israel in the ongoing war.

'No one is immune'

When asked about Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Netanyahu said that he would not rule out a strike on the Iranian leader.

“No one is immune,” Netanyahu said. “All the options are open", adding, "It’s best not to speak about this in the press.”

The latest round of hostilities began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week. Those initial strikes led to retaliatory action from Iran and a sharp increase in attacks across both sides.