/Israel's FM Gideon Sa’ar hopes direct flight with India will be restarted

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, wrapping up a two-day visit here, termed India a "special country" and declared that both countries share “more than 90%” alignment on global and regional issues after talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Speaking at a reception hosted by Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar, the visiting FM said, “I met the Indian NSA Ajit Doval, I felt the same desire to promote strategic relations with Israel, huge understanding, you never agree 100%, but more than 90% of issues the problems, world and regional. It demonstrates friendship". The reception saw the presence of envoys of Italy, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Romania, Sri Lanka, diplomats from the UK, the EU, Canada, Austria, and many business leaders.

He called India a “special country", hailing it as“the largest growing world economy” and recalled how he told EAM Jaishankar that, “India is the future, and this is the way we look at it”. He called for cooperation in agriculture, defence, and that “we can do much more", pointing out that “5-6 Israeli ministers have visited India this year that demonstrates our strong desire to improve relations with India.”

The Israeli minister urged the restart of Air India flights, as it is “extremely important” for business people, people ties, and that “Israelis have a great interest in India.” Air India used to operate direct daily flights between Delhi (DEL) and Tel Aviv (TLV), but that remains suspended due to the current turmoil in the region. Reports suggest that from January, the flight will be reinstated.

On terrorism, Sa’ar warned of a “new phenomenon of terror states.” He elaborated that “we face common threats, they are not the same, but from the same nature. One of them is terrorism, confronting terrorism. It is always tough. We can cooperate on sharing knowledge, experience". Both countries have faced major terror attacks. India saw a Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists earlier this year, while Israel saw a major terror attack in October 2023 by Hamas.

He pointed out how Israel "confronted the 7 fronts" and "not only restore the image of power of Israel...change the entire region for the good, create opportunities that can lead the Middle East to a better future. Must confront all those drag who want to drag it to a dark day." The Foreign Minister lauded President Donald Trump's Gaza peace which envisions Hamas' disarmament and Gaza's demilitarisation. "At the heart of the President Trump's peace is the disarmament of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, demilitarization of Gaza, at same time govt of Lebanon dismantle Hezbollah... we have huge problem with Houthis in Yemen... need to uproot it," he told the gathering.

He said India’s role in regional connectivity “will eventually happen,” adding, “India will play a role in the future, in terms of trade, business, and connectivity. Maybe it was delayed for a while because of the war, but it will eventually happen.” The India Middle East Europe Corridor, announced during the Delhi G20 summit in 2023, has been languishing due to the conflict in West Asia. The Israeli Foreign Minister, during the Delhi visit, also visited the historic Haifa Chowk Memorial that pays homage to Indian soldiers who helped liberate Haifa city from Ottoman rule in 1918.