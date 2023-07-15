Israel PM Netanyahu hospitalised after losing consciousness

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised at a Tel Aviv hospital after feeling unwell, the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed. Netanyahu remains admitted at Sheba Medical Center in the city. What happened to Benjamin Netanyahu? According to sources quoted by The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu lost consciousness and fell, hitting his head, while at his home. He also experienced chest pain.

He was transported from his home in Caesarea to the emergency room, and upon arrival at the hospital near Tel Aviv, he was fully conscious. How is Netanyahu right now? Netanyahu's condition is reported to be stable. According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli prime minister underwent a brain imaging procedure to check for any injuries from the fall.

A statement from his office indicated that no abnormalities were found during the medical evaluation, and the initial assessment pointed to dehydration as the main factor for his hospitalisation.

In a video message recorded inside the hospital, Netanyahu addressed the Israeli public, explaining that his condition may have been caused by spending time in the sun without a hat and sufficient water. He expressed gratitude to the medical staff and the public for their concern and assured everyone that he was feeling well.

"Yesterday I spent some time at the Kinneret with my wife, in the sun, without a hat and without water. Not a good idea," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu was hospitalized over Shabbat, apparently for dehydration. He says here that he was at the Sea of Galilee without a hat or water, "not a good idea." He says he feels well and appreciates the concern. pic.twitter.com/vQuJHyojo3 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) July 15, 2023 × Netanyahu's son, Avner Netanyahu, was present at the hospital.

Also watch | Israel's opposition leader and former prime minister testifies at Netanyahu's corruption trial × Meanwhile, it emerged that since Netanyahu has not appointed himself a replacement in recent years, in the event that he is unable to perform his prime ministerial duties due to medical reasons, there would be no immediate changeover in the Prime Minister's office.

Following the news of Netanyahu's hospitalisation, opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted his good wishes.

