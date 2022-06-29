Israel PM Bennett not to run in next election

As Israel stares at another election, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's spokesman said he will not stand for the next general election.

Israeli MPs are preparing to dissolve Parliament paving the way for elections later this year. Bennett's eight-party alliance has held on to power for the past year but began crumbling after key members left.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid is set to be the caretaker prime minister. However, reports claim former prime minister Netanyahu has been trying to cobble a government in a last-minute run for power.

On Tuesday, Israeli lawmakers unanimously approved a bill to dissolve parliament taking the country one step closer to elections.

Reports claim the new elections may be held on October 25 or November 1. The country is set to witness a fifth election in less than four years.

Surveys showed Netanyahu's conservative Likud party and its allies leading in the polls but still short of a majority in the 120-member Parliament.

