Israel parliament passes vote to dissolve Parliament

Israeli lawmakers passed a bill to dissolve parliament as the country stares at its fifth election in less than four years.

The Knesset committee approved the bill and the plenum passed it with a 53-0 majority. Reports claim fresh elections will be held on October 25 or November 1. The bill needs to be approved by two further Knesset votes. According to the rules, the government bill needs to be passed by the committee vote and three votes in Parliament before the election is declared.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to be the caretaker prime minister in accordance with the powersharing deal with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

However, reports claim former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been trying to form a new government without elections being called with the Likud party courting potential defectors.

Bennett's coalition government had lost the majority in April after party member Idit Silman had joined Netanyahu's party as Bennett and Lapid conceded that a coalition was unworkable.

