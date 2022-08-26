Israel permitted to defend itself in any way possible, says Mossad chief amid Iran nuclear talks

As Iran proposed changes to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Isreal's Mossad chief said his country "is permitted to defend itself in any way possible".

"Israel has not signed on to the deal," David Barnea the country's top intelligence chief said, adding, "Israel is permitted to defend itself in any way possible and will act this way. We cannot sit quietly and just watch as the danger grows closer."

The Mossad chief insisted despite the nuclear deal, Iran would have "long-term desire" to obtain nuclear weapons while adding that reviving the deal would “increase the danger” to Israel.

Barnea's comment come as Iran said it was "carefully reviewing" the US response sent by the European Union. However, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid dismissed it as a "bad deal" asserting that it would give "Iran $100 billion a year".

Lapid alleged the money would give Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad an opportunity to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe" even as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US was committed to "ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."

The talks on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran have remained stalled as Tehran insisted the US should first lift harsh economic sanctions. Iran also wanted the US to lift restrictions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard which has been designated as a terrorist organisation. Former President Donald Trump had pulled the US out of the nuclear deal citing national security issues.

The US has insisted Iran should cooperate with the UN nuclear inspectors and reveal work undertaken so far in undeclared nuclear sites.

