Israel opts for drive-thru voting for COVID positive people

As Israel started voting on Tuesday, the authorities have made special arrangements to make sure that people who

have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus do not miss out on the chance to exercise their right to vote.

Israelis who tested positive for coronavirus will be casting their ballots in specially designed drive-through polling stations.

Also read | Polls open in Israel as contenders seek to topple PM Netanyahu

The country began its fourth elections in the past two years on Tuesday morning. This time the current Prime

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will be clashing against a new challenger Yair Lapid-led centre-lesh Atid party.

Netanyahu is running his campaign on the basis of the recovery and vaccination drive which set a world record in the coronavirus pandemic year.

Watch |

With the slogan of "Vaccination Nation", Netanyahu is hoping to be able to win back the votes of the locals after battling various allegations and cases of abuse of power and corruption.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has sent the country into multiple lockdowns, the authorities have made sure to take all necessary precautions.

The people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been given the chance to cast their vote by casting their ballot through a drive-through polling booth.

All election officers and volunteers present at the booths were seen wearing protective gears from head to toe, while

supervising and initiating the voting process.

When a car drives in through the designated drive-way, the ballot station is wheeled towards the car and the

officials stand behind a divider while the voters choose their ballot.

Netanyahu is hoping to continue his stride of being Israel's longest-serving head of the government, despite the continuous protests against him.