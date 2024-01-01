Israel minister says Israeli settlers should return to Gaza

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right leader, called for return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip after current war between Israel and Hamas is over. The minister also said on Sunday (December 31, 2023) that Palestinians should be encouraged to emigrate out of Gaza Strip.

"To have security we must control the territory," Smotrich said as quoted by Israel's Army Radio. He was responding to a question which asked him about prospects of re-estabilshing settlements in Gaza.

"In order to control the territory militarily for a long time, we need a civilian presence." he said.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew its soldiers and settlers. This ended their presence in the enclave since 1967. However, Israel has been maintaining tight control over the territory's borders.

Under international law, all settlements on occupied Palestinian land are considered illegal irrespective of state of their approval by Israel.

Smotrich is chief of the far-right Religious Zionism party. The party is part of the ruling coalition.

"If we act in a strategically correct way and encourage emigration, if there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not two million, the whole discourse of the day after (the war) will be completely different," he said.

"We will help rehabilitate these refugees in other countries in a good and humane manner with the cooperation of the international community and Arab countries around us."

Hamas reacts sharply

Hamas has condemned Smotrich's comments saying it was a "vile mockery and a war crime". In its statement quoted by AFP, Hamas said that Gazans "will stand firm and steadfast in the face of all attempts to displace them from their land and homes".

The plan to make Gazan emigrate has not been officially presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It has also has not said officially that Israeli settlers should be sent back to Gaza Strip after the war is over.

Israel has mounted a serious military response since Hamas fighters crossed borders in northern Gaza on October 7 and killed at least 1200 people in Israeli territory and took hostages.

The Israeli respons has seen the country carry out hundreds of air attacks inside Gaza Strip as Israeli tanks and troops were deployed for ground operation.

According to Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 21,000 civilians have died so far in the ongoing conflict.