/Israel-Iran war: Israel attacks Internal Security Headquarters in Tehran - What did IDF accomplish in Iran overnight?

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday (June 20) attacked the Iranian regime's internal security headquarters in Tehran as the war between the two nations intensifies and enters eight day.

In a social media post on X, the IDF stated that the Israeli Air Force fighter jets executed the operation under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Directorate.

"Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, have in recent days attacked the Iranian regime's Internal Security Headquarters and the headquarters of the Internal Security Special Units located in the Tehran area," the IDF said in a post on X.

"The Internal Security Mechanisms are part of the Iranian regime's military bodies," it added.

Moreover, earlier this morning, more than 25 Air Force completed a wave of attacks against military targets of the Iranian regime in areas such as Ramanesh and Tiberias in Iran, with precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch.

What did IDF accomplish in Iran overnight?

The Israel Defence Forces stressed that more than 60 fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran using approximately 120 munitions.

"Several industrial sites used to manufacture missiles were struck in the Tehran area. These sites served as a key industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defense," it added.

The SPND headquarters in Tehran was also struck by Israel. According to the IDF, this building was used for the development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.

As Israel continues to attack Iran and its nuclear scientists in the past week, another scientist was killed in a strike on a building in Tehran on Friday, according to Reuters. However, the Israeli military has not commented on this so far.

Meanwhile, in Iran, thousands of people have joined a protest against Israel after weekly prayers, chanting slogans in support of their leaders.