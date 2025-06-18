/Israel-Iran war: How did Iran breach Israel’s Iron Dome? Tel Aviv’s air defence shield has cracks and Tehran is exploiting them

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its sixth day on Wednesday (June 18), with both sides continuing to launch intense air strikes. It all began last Friday when Israel struck targets in Iran, including nuclear sites in Tehran. Israel accuses Iran of secretly trying to build nuclear weapons, a claim Iran has repeatedly denied.

Since then, at least 224 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel, according to government figures. However, the true toll in Iran may be higher. Human Rights Activists, a group based in Washington, says over 580 people may have died so far.

Amid this, Iran has done something that few expected, it managed to breach Israel’s heavily praised Iron Dome defence system.

What is the Iron Dome?

Israel’s Iron Dome is a surface-to-air missile defence system designed to intercept incoming rockets and missiles aimed at populated areas. It has successfully blocked numerous attacks over the years and is seen by many in Israel as a reliable shield.

But no air defence system is perfect. And in recent days, the cracks in the Iron Dome have been exposed.

Why did Iran’s latest attacks get through?

Experts say Iran’s recent missile barrage was different from previous attacks. The scale and intensity of the strikes were far greater, and that sheer volume played a crucial role.

By launching a large number of missiles and drones at once, Iran likely aimed to overwhelm the Iron Dome. The idea is simple, the more projectiles fired, the harder it is for interceptors to shoot them all down.

An Israeli official admitted, “No system in the world can claim 100% interception.” According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the system had a 5–10% failure rate during this wave of attacks.

Did Iran use new missile technology?

Analysts believe Iran may have used hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), which are faster and more manoeuvrable than traditional missiles. These are difficult to intercept because they can change course during flight, making them unpredictable targets.

Additionally, ballistic missiles, a core part of Iran’s arsenal, follow steep, high-speed trajectories. They exit the atmosphere and then return at hypersonic speeds, giving defence systems just seconds to respond. Some even carry decoys or use manoeuvrable re-entry vehicles to confuse interceptors.

Cruise missiles and drones were also reportedly used. Though slower, they fly at low altitudes and can navigate around radar systems, adding further strain on Israel’s defences.

Iran’s drone trick: Making Israeli missiles hit each other?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they used tactics that caused Israel’s defence systems to misfire or clash with one another.

Decoy drones may have been used to confuse Israeli interceptors, potentially triggering them to target each other or waste ammunition.

Iran tried to force Israel's multi-layered defence systems to target each other, a move that would have allowed other missiles to slip through.

What does this breach really mean?

While Israel’s Iron Dome remains highly effective, the latest round of attacks has shown its limits. Iran’s strategy of overwhelming the system, combined with advanced missile and drone tactics, has exposed vulnerabilities in what was once seen as an unbreakable shield.