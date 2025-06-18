/Israel-Iran war: Khamenei's four-word reply to Trump's 'UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER' warning - What did Iran's Supreme Leader say?

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a strong response to recent threats from the United States, saying, "Iran will not surrender," after US President Donald Trump demanded, "unconditional surrender." His comments, aired on state television on Wednesday (18 June), come amid rising tensions following deadly airstrikes between Iran and Israel.

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” Khamenei said in a message read aloud on national TV.

This was his first public statement since Israel carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and killed several senior Iranian commanders on 12 June.

Khamenei warns of ‘irreparable damage’ if US intervenes

The Iranian leader issued a clear warning to the United States, stating that any military action would have serious consequences.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” he warned.

Khamenei’s statement appeared to be in direct response to comments made by US President Donald Trump a day earlier.

Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran

On Tuesday (17 June), President Trump demanded that Iran surrender without conditions. He also revealed that the US intelligence community knows Khamenei’s exact location.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

His comments have heightened fears that the US could become directly involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel, something Tehran has repeatedly cautioned against.

Israel-Iran war enters day six

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has now entered its sixth day, with both sides exchanging continuous air strikes. The hostilities began on Friday when Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, claiming Tehran was secretly working on a nuclear weapon, an allegation Iran firmly denies.

So far, at least 224 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel, according to official figures.