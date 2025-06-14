/Israel-Iran conflict: Trump calls for diplomacy amid escalating tensions, speaks to Netanyahu, world leaders

In the wake of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House said. This comes after Israel struck Iran's military leadership and nuclear facilities and Tehran retaliated.

Trump also held a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran on Friday. The two leaders agreed on “the importance of diplomacy and dialogue,” Starmer's office said.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programmes,” a spokeswoman said, adding that “the leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week.”

The US president also held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent developments in the Middle East, including ongoing military escalation in Iran and Israel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders stressed the importance of restraint and de-escalation, along with using diplomatic means to resolve disputes. They also affirmed the importance of joint efforts to promote security, stability, and peace in the region.

Trump also talked to Qatari Emir Tamim on de-escalating the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict during a phone call on Friday, according to a Qatari readout.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed “red lines” by targeting civilian areas in a missile attack on Friday (Jun 13).

“Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centres in Israel,” Katz said in a statement. “We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has “rejected calls for Iran to show restraint in the face of Israeli aggression”, the ministry said in a statement.