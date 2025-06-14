Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed “red lines” by targeting civilian areas in a missile attack on Friday (Jun 13). This comes in retaliation after Israel launched several strikes on the Islamic republic.

“Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centres in Israel,” Katz said in a statement. “We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”

Israel on early Friday hit dozens of locations across Iran, including nuclear sites. Several top military commanders and nuclear scientists were also killed in the attack.

Following the deadly strike, Iran called the attack “a declaration of war” and launched missiles at Israel in retaliation.