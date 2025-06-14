/Israel-Iran conflict: 78 killed, over 320 injured in Israeli missile attacks, says Iranian ambassador to UN

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed 78 people and injured more than 320 people, the Islamic republic's ambassador to the United Nations said Friday. Some top military commanders and nuclear scientists have also been killed in the attacks.

“So far, 78 people, including senior military officials, have been martyred and over 320 other injured. The overwhelming majority of them (are) civilians, including women and children,” Iran's ambassador to the UN Amir Iravani told the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Israel's emergency service said that at least 34 people were injured, including a woman in critical condition, after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel.

“This evening, Magen David Adom received reports of casualties following rocket strikes in the Gush Dan region,” it said. “Large MDA forces were immediately dispatched ... they provided lifesaving medical care and evacuated 34 injured to hospitals,” MDA said.

Israel on early Friday hit dozens of locations across Iran, including nuclear sites. The strike killed four senior Iranian officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

Following the deadly strike, Iran called the attack “a declaration of war” and launched more than 100 drones at Israel in retaliation. Most of these were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems. However, a second wave of missile attacks managed to hit Israeli cities.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the strikes, adding that most of the missiles were intercepted or did not reach their targets.

“There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to stand up against what he called an “evil and oppressive regime.”

“The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime,” Netanyahu said in a video address on Friday.

He described the offensive, named Operation Rising Lion, as “one of the greatest military operations in history.”