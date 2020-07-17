Israel imposes new weekend restrictions to combat surge in COVID-19 cases

Israel's government said on Friday it was imposing weekend restrictions to limit the spiraling spread of coronavirus in the hope of avoiding a general lockdown further along the line.

People would be allowed to leave their homes this weekend but malls, shops, pools, zoos, and museums would be shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning, a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the health ministry said.

These measures will take effect immediately and apply every weekend until further notice, the statement said.

Friday evening is the start of the Jewish sabbath, when many restaurants close, while Sunday is the start of the Israeli working week.

On all days, gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors and restaurants would be allowed to serve take-out only, the government said.

A further decision on whether to keep summer schools and nurseries open would be made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after lockdown measures were lifted.

The country reopened schools and many businesses in May, lifting restrictions that had flattened an infection curve after a partial lockdown imposed in March.

But with the infection rate rising sharply in the past few weeks, many public health experts said the government had moved too fast while neglecting to take the necessary epidemiological steps to control the pandemic once the economy reopened.

The country of some nine million people had recorded 46,059 confirmed cases by Thursday night, including 384 dead.