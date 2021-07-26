Israel: IDF soldier sues Ben & Jerry's for not selling his favourite ice-cream

The soldier's mother claimed that the decision of Ben & Jerry's to discontinue services in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory has stopped her son from enjoying the ice cream 'like everyone else'

An Israel Defense Forces soldier is angry at Ben & Jerry's for withdrawing his favourite flavour of ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

The soldier is now aiming to file a legal complaint against Ben & Jerry's for the same. A complaint has been filed by the mother of the 20-year-old soldier on his behalf.

This complaint states that the soldier was denied his favourite ice cream while he was on military patrol in the occupied territories, local media reported.

"The Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream is his preferred one," the complaint stated. It also said that "military service requires him to have long and frequent drives in the territories, and often time he purchased ice cream in different businesses."

His mother claimed that the decision of Ben & Jerry's to discontinue services in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory has stopped her son from enjoying the ice cream "like everyone else."

This case caught the eye of social media users who took his real-life problem to troll the soldier for his ‘tough act’.

Ben & Jerry's had recently announced that the company will stop selling its product in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory and has decided to not renew the license once it expires at the end of 2022.

However, the decision was limited to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory and sales would continue normally in the rest of Israel under a new arrangement that bars sales in West Bank where Palestinians seek statehood.

