Israel: IDF soldier sues Ben & Jerry's for not selling his favourite ice-cream

An Israel Defense Forces soldier is angry at Ben & Jerry's for withdrawing his favourite flavour of ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

The soldier is now aiming to file a legal complaint against Ben & Jerry's for the same. A complaint has been filed by the mother of the 20-year-old soldier on his behalf.

This complaint states that the soldier was denied his favourite ice cream while he was on military patrol in the occupied territories, local media reported.

"The Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream is his preferred one," the complaint stated. It also said that "military service requires him to have long and frequent drives in the territories, and often time he purchased ice cream in different businesses."

His mother claimed that the decision of Ben & Jerry's to discontinue services in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory has stopped her son from enjoying the ice cream "like everyone else."

This case caught the eye of social media users who took his real-life problem to troll the soldier for his ‘tough act’.

So... the IDF soldier suing Ben & Jerry's for being "judgmental" and making him "unable to enjoy [his favorite ice cream] like everyone" else...



His case was filed by his mom 😭 — raf (@rafaelshimunov) July 25, 2021 ×

What a tough guy. Deprived of his favourite ice cream while enforcing 54 years of military occupation on Palestinians, has his mom, a lawyer specializing in class action suits, go after Ben & Jerry in Israel court. https://t.co/gHJcyfj3iH — Rabbi David Mivasair 🔥 (@Mivasair) July 25, 2021 ×

LOL his mother filed the complaint 😂 “Mom! They’re saying I committed human rights abuses *sniff*” https://t.co/vpDtA0hINa — Jonathan Carmody (@JonCarmody84) July 26, 2021 ×

My treats! My treats! I demand my treats immediately! https://t.co/CSG0AReMvr — Duo Two Factor Authentication (@duo_mobile) July 25, 2021 ×

israelis complaining about not eating their favorite ice cream while palestinians fighting for their lives and homes and dignity https://t.co/wlFwYc4Gd7 — a (@spaceedaddy) July 25, 2021 ×

Ben & Jerry's had recently announced that the company will stop selling its product in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory and has decided to not renew the license once it expires at the end of 2022.

However, the decision was limited to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory and sales would continue normally in the rest of Israel under a new arrangement that bars sales in West Bank where Palestinians seek statehood.