Israel-Hamas war: PM Netanyahu's popularity plummets further, say new polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's popularity continues to wane away amid the escalation in the war against Hamas and the increasing death toll on both sides.

In a poll carried out by Israel Democracy Institute in mid-December, it was reported that nearly 66 per cent of Israelis thought that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has the military capabilities to destroy Hamas in Gaza. However, what is more shocking is that more than 69 per cent want elections to be conducted in the country as soon as the war is over.

Meanwhile, nearly 39 per cent of those who voted for the Likud party of Netanyahu said that they are willing to do so again.

Another survey was carried out by the Bar-Ilan University in which it was revealed that only 24 per cent of Israelis considered Netanyahu as the most trustworthy source of news related to the war against Hamas. Meanwhile, 73 per cent of the people said that official military spokesmen should be considered as the most trusted source.

Political establishments also against Netanyahu?

Not only the members of the public but also the highest echelons of the political establishments and security, believe the prime minister has been leading the country in this war.

“The daily decisions on the war are being made by the three ex-generals in the war cabinet,” said one senior official, while speaking about Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to former IDF chiefs of staff now now-turned politicians Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, who joined the government when the war started. As per reports, Netanyahu had dithered and delayed decisions regarding when the ground offensive should be launched and if the hostage-release deal and a week-long truce should be accepted.

While visiting the front lines recently, he was quoted as saying to soldiers, “We are not stopping. Whoever talks about stopping — there is no such thing. We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less.”

Watch: Israel-Hamas war: Israel Army says, 'War in Gaza will last many more months' Currently, Netanyahu's political ratings are plummeting and he has already been abandoned by large chunks of his nationalist base, as per the polls.

However, Israelis - who are traumatised by the October 7 massacre - are still supporting a war against Hamas and want Netanyahu to win back.

While speaking to The Times, an Israeli security official, who had earlier worked with the prime minister, said, “Netanyahu’s preferred image as Israel’s ‘Mr Security’ is not backed by his actions. Above all, he’s risk-averse and doesn’t like military situations which he feels he can’t control.”