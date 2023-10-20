Israel-Hamas war: Over 80 Palestinians in West Bank killed by Israeli troops, settlers, says health ministry

At least 81 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said the Palestinian health officials in Ramallah, on Friday (Oct 20).

The death toll following an arrest raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem by Israeli troops, on Thursday also rose to 13, said the Palestinian officials in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities said that one border officer was killed and nine others were injured after intense clashes during the raid.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that’s troops have arrested over 580 wanted Palestinians across the Palestinian territory. .

Death toll rises to 13

According to the Palestinian health ministry, over 13 people, including five children were killed after Israeli troops stormed Nur Shams camp. The Palestinian Authority said that Israel carried out a rare drone strike which killed at least 12 Palestinians.

The IDF said that it carried out an air strike which killed “a number of terrorists” in Nur Shams. It added, “Exchanges of fire with armed gunmen, which included explosive devices being thrown at Israeli security forces, took place.”

The Palestinian media outlets also reported gunmen shooting at the Israeli forces and setting off explosive devices in the area.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp and a 32-year-old in Budrus, west of Ramallah, during clashes earlier Thursday.

According to the Israeli military, people hurled “molotov cocktails and other objects” like burned tires which prompted its troops to open fire.

This comes amid unrest and protests across the West Bank since October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel and the latter has since retaliated with constant bombardment of Gaza. Palestinians across the West Bank have held rallies in solidarity with Gaza’s 2.4 million people.

More than 580 Palestinians arrested: IDF

The clashes also led to the death of one Israeli border police personnel who was identified by the police as Master sergeant Maxim Razinkov. He was said to be fatally wounded by an improvised explosive device hurled at the Border Police forces. At least nine other officers were lightly wounded, said the Israeli police.

The IDF said that they have arrested 584 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including over 375 which are said to be associated with Hamas. Around 47 alleged Hamas members were arrested overnight, said the Israeli military on Friday.

The IDF also arrested an 18-year-old Palestinian from Ramallah claiming that he had been staying in Israel illegally and was suspected of having stolen the vehicle with the intention of carrying out a ramming attack against Israeli forces at the West Bank’s Hizma checkpoint near Jerusalem.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

