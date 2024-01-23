Israel-Hamas War: IDF faces deadliest single attack, 21 soldiers dead

Israel's army on Tuesday (Jan 23) confirmed that 21 soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in a single day, making it the biggest daily death toll for the Israeli army since it started a ground operation against Hamas on October 27.

Most of the soldiers lost their lives after a tank and a building were hit by a rocket-propelled grenade, said military spokesman Daniel Hagari in a televised statement.

Hagari said that a total of 21 soldiers lost their lives in an explosion which took place in central Gaza.

He said that the troops were operating around 600 meters from the border while destroying structures and Hamas sites as part of the efforts of the army to establish a buffer zone which will allow the residents of Israeli border communities to go back to their homes.

“As far as we know, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by terrorists at a tank securing the forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them,” he said.

Hagari added that the explosion occurred most probably because of mines planted by troops to demolish the buildings, however, the cause of the detonation is still being investigated.

‘Deaths compel us to achieve war’s goals’, Israel's defence minister reacts to deadly attack

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, reacting to the reports of the attack, said that it is a “difficult and painful morning”.

“Our hearts are with the dear families in their most difficult times. This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come – the fall of the soldiers compels us to achieve the goals of the fighting,” wrote the defence minister.

Names of the best of our sons added to headstones of heroes: President Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, expressing his grief about the killing of 21 soldiers, said that “more and more of the best of our sons” have died in the war.

“An unbearably difficult morning, in which more and more names of the best of our sons are added to the gravestones of heroes, in a war that has no justice,” wrote Herzog on X.

Watch: Israel-Hamas war: War will continue at all fronts, says PM Netanyahu “The intense battles are taking place in an extremely challenging space, and we send strength to the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, who are working with endless determination to realize the goals of the fighting,” he added.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I console the families and pray for the healing of the wounded,” he writes. “Even on this sad and difficult morning, we are strong and remember that together we will win," he said.