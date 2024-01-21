US makes first death toll estimate of Hamas fighters: Report

The United States intelligence agencies have made first estimate of death toll among Hamas fighters, Wall Street Journal reported. The news outlet reported that the estimate, mentioned in classified documents say that Israel has been able to eliminate 20 to 30 per cent of Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip. But this falls way short of Israeli aim of completely eliminating the militant group in the ongoing war which has seen thousands of civilian deaths.

The news report has also said that Hamas still has enough firepower to continue attacking Israeli forces inside Gaza for months. Report of the estimate has come just when Israel has had to withdraw thousands of its soldiers from Gaza in the face of mounting international pressure over civilian deaths.

Watch | Red Sea Crisis: US central command confirms Saturday's strike on Houthi targets × Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7 killing more than thousand people. Israel then responded with overwhelming military response that included land assaults as well as air attacks. The conflict soon began claiming civilian lives and the death toll spiked. It has reached 25,000 now.

International pressure, particularly that from the United States has forced Israel to change it tactics. The US has pressured Israel to adopt a more surgical approach than an all-out war in order to minimise civilian casualties.

However, even after relentless military campaign and destruction of Hamas' network of underground tunnels at many places in Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have not been able to eliminate Hamas completely. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that complete destruction of Hamas is Israel's aim.

Also Read | Israeli soldiers uncover Gaza tunnel that once held hostages

But the classified US intelligence report says that Israel hasn't been able to fuly achieve the stated aim, WSJ reports.

Also Read | Iran says Israeli strike on Damascus killed Guards’ Syria spy chief along with 4 others

Besides, Hamas has changed tactics. It is attacking Israeli forces in small groups

Israeli estimate of Hamas deaths is a little higher. It reportedly says that its forces have eliminated at least 30 per cent of the fighters.