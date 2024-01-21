US makes first death toll estimate of Hamas fighters: Report
Story highlights
Report of the estimate has come just when Israel has had to withdraw thousands of its soldiers from Gaza in the face of mounting international pressure over civilian deaths
The United States intelligence agencies have made first estimate of death toll among Hamas fighters, Wall Street Journal reported. The news outlet reported that the estimate, mentioned in classified documents say that Israel has been able to eliminate 20 to 30 per cent of Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip. But this falls way short of Israeli aim of completely eliminating the militant group in the ongoing war which has seen thousands of civilian deaths.
The news report has also said that Hamas still has enough firepower to continue attacking Israeli forces inside Gaza for months. Report of the estimate has come just when Israel has had to withdraw thousands of its soldiers from Gaza in the face of mounting international pressure over civilian deaths.
Watch | Red Sea Crisis: US central command confirms Saturday's strike on Houthi targets
Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7 killing more than thousand people. Israel then responded with overwhelming military response that included land assaults as well as air attacks. The conflict soon began claiming civilian lives and the death toll spiked. It has reached 25,000 now.
International pressure, particularly that from the United States has forced Israel to change it tactics. The US has pressured Israel to adopt a more surgical approach than an all-out war in order to minimise civilian casualties.
However, even after relentless military campaign and destruction of Hamas' network of underground tunnels at many places in Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have not been able to eliminate Hamas completely. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that complete destruction of Hamas is Israel's aim.
But the classified US intelligence report says that Israel hasn't been able to fuly achieve the stated aim, WSJ reports.
Besides, Hamas has changed tactics. It is attacking Israeli forces in small groups
Israeli estimate of Hamas deaths is a little higher. It reportedly says that its forces have eliminated at least 30 per cent of the fighters.
(With inputs from agencies)