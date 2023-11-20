Israel-Hamas war: Foreign ministers of China, Arab and Islamic nations call for immediate ceasefire

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi along with his Arab and Islamic counterparts, urged for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestinian authorities, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held meetings with Yi in Beijing to push for an end to hostilities and to allow humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Yi emphasised that the pressing priority regarding the conflict was to fully implement the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and stop fighting immediately.

"The international community must act urgently and take practical and effective measures to prevent this tragedy from escalating and spreading further. China stands firmly on the side of fairness and justice regarding this conflict," he said.

The Arab and Islamic foreign ministers also expressed concerns about the continued massive civilian casualties and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"The international community should shoulder its responsibility to respond effectively to this catastrophe and put an end to the continuing violations of international law and international humanitarian law by the Israelis. We must act, not remain indifferent," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

The visiting delegation, on a two-day trip to China, consists of Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

Beijing has expressed its willingness to work with these countries to end the fighting as soon as possible, alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and push for an early comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.