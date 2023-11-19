White House clarifies on potential deal to pause Israel-Hamas war

Israel and Hamas are reportedly at the brink of closing an agreement to reach a five-day pause in fighting in exchange for the return of women and children held hostage by Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Washington Post reported.

The report claimed that under a six-page agreement, all parties in the conflict would freeze the state of war for at least five days during which dozens of hostages among a total 239 hostages will be released in batches every 24 hours.

But White House later clarified that Washington has not reached any such deal but the Biden administration will continue to 'work hard' to conclude one.

"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," Adrienne Watson, the White House National Security Council Spokesperson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.