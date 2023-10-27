Israel-Hamas war: Before and after satellite images show destruction in Gaza

Israel vowed to reduce the Gaza Strip to rubble in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack, which according to authorities killed more than 1,400 people.

The Palestinian militant group also took hostages back to Gaza. Some of them have been freed.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip as it aims to annihilate the militant group, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by many Western countries.

However, the airstrikes aiming to kill the militants have left the future of common people there in the darkness.

The war has deprived the civilians of food, clean water, medical facilities, and more.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepares for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating Hamas, even as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East.

Humanitarian supplies in war-ravaged Gaza were critically low amid global failure to agree on a lull to the fighting to deliver aid. Amid the ongoing conflict, residents buried the dead in mass graves as the civilian toll mounted.

Meanwhile, satellite images of Gaza showed before and after the territory was bombed, displaying the extent of destruction.

The satellite pictures show areas in the northern Gaza Strip destroyed following Israel's retaliatory attacks on Hamas last week.

Aerial images taken of Beit Hanoun, near the frontier with Israel showed buildings flattened compared to an image taken before the war began.

Hamas and local residents have said that Beit Hanoun was among the first places hit hard by retaliatory Israeli strikes, with many roads and buildings destroyed and thousands displaced.

Here are some of the satellite images:

This combination of images shows Beit Hanoun neighborhood in the north of Gaza. Images Provided by Maxar accessed via news agency.

Here's another neighbourhood of Beit Hanoun. Images Provided by Maxar accessed via news agency.

This combination of images shows The Al Karameh neighborhood. Images provided by Maxar, accessed via news agencies.



The Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahiya. Images Provided by Maxar.

The Al-Zahra neighbourhood. Image credit: Planet.

After 20 days of the war, The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday (Oct 26) that more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, which is more than three times the number killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014.

