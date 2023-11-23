Israel-Hamas truce and hostage deal got delayed because of this 'last-minute' glitch

The implementation of a truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Gaza Strip faced a delay due to "last-minute" details regarding the release of hostages, according to an anonymous Palestinian official familiar with the negotiation process who spoke to AFP.

Both sides exchanged lists of people to be freed, but issues related to Red Cross access to hostages before their transfer to Egypt emerged.

Questions lingered about the Red Cross's access to those who would remain in captivity.

The official mentioned that Qatar, acting as a mediator in coordination with Egypt and the United States, would announce the timing of the ceasefire implementation in the coming hours.

Background of war

The truce agreement followed weeks of war in the Gaza Strip initiated by a breach of the militarised Gaza border by Hamas militants on October 7.

The war resulted in casualties, with approximately 1,200 people killed, and about 240 taken hostage by Israeli forces.

As part of the truce deal, a humanitarian pause would precede the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners, maintaining a three-to-one ratio. Notably, those slated for release are either women or aged 18 and under.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas hostage sweep: Palestinians express mistrust on truce deal A senior Hamas official acknowledged "obstacles linked to the situation on the ground" but expressed hope that no mistakes would negatively impact the truce. Despite challenges, mediators continued their efforts, maintaining a constructive atmosphere.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson reported that talks were progressing positively, and the timing of the pause would be announced within the next few hours.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.