Damascus, Syria

Israel has destroyed significant military sites in Syria with a wave of airstrikes since the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad, said a war monitor on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Advertisment

"Israel destroyed the most important military sites in Syria, including Syrian airports and their warehouses, aircraft squadrons, radars, military signal stations, and many weapons and ammunition depots in various locations in most Syrian governorates," the Britain-based Observatory said in a statement Tuesday.

Israel targeted an air defence facility in the vicinity of the port city of Latakia, destroying Syria's naval ships as well as military warehouses.

Israel seizes Syrian Army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon

Advertisment

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Sunday (Dec 8) captured a strategic Syrian Army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime in the West Asian nation, Israeli state media reported.

Also read: US NSA Sullivan to visit Israel for talks on Syria as rebels take over nation

The Israeli Army had earlier on Sunday said it was progressing into the buffer zone, a demilitarised area in the Golan Heights.

Advertisment

The move, it said, was aimed at preventing rebel forces from seizing control of the area and launching potential attacks on Israel.

Netanyahu says ordered army to capture Syria buffer zone as pact had collapsed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Dec 8) said that he had ordered his military to capture the demilitarised buffer zone on the border with Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

He said that a "disengagement agreement", that dated back to 50 years between the two countries had collapsed and "Syrian forces have abandoned their positions".

"I directed the IDF (military) yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border."

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)