/Israel carrying out assassinations in Iran using ‘phone tracking’: Report

Israel is carrying out assassinations in Iran using mobile phone tracking technology, according to Iranian media reports.

“Israel uses mobile tracking to assassinate individuals in Iran. It previously killed Ismail Haniyeh the same way in Tehran,” the Iranian military-run Fars News Agency said on Monday.

Hamas’s former political leader Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in July last year in an assassination, was atrriubuted to Israel.

The news agency Fars, which is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, added that location of individuals can still be reveal even if their mobile phones are turned off.

Following the reports, political and government officials in Tehran have been urged to stop using their phones.

The tensions between Israel and Iran have been escalating, with both sides engaging in military operations, threatening the peace and stability in the region. Despite international calls for restraint and de-escalation, the exchange of missiles and drones attacks continued for a fourth night.

On the night of Monday (Jun 16), Iran launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, two major cities of Israel, Iranian state media reported.

The Israeli military on Monday (Jun 16) struck the headquarters of Iranian state television in northern Tehran during its live broadcast. They had earlier issued an evacuation warning for the area.

Iran has said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded due to Israeli strikes. The Israeli prime minister’s office reported that 24 people have been killed while 300 have been injured due to Iran’s missiles and drone attacks.

Following a strike, Israel said it hit command centres for Iran’s expeditionary branch of the Revolutionary Guard, the Quds Force, which coordinates support for proxy forces across the region.

Israel had also targeted Iran's energy production facilities and manufacturing plants on Sunday in what is described as the heaviest wave of attacks yet.

In a press conference shortly before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was “changing the face of the Middle East” with its military operations against the Iranian regime.