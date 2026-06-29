/Israel blows up major Hezbollah tunnel packed with weapons; group says it reserves 'right to defend'

The Israeli military said on Sunday (Jun 28) that it had destroyed a large underground tunnel in southern Lebanon, triggering fresh tensions with Hezbollah just two days after Israel and Lebanon signed a US-backed framework agreement intended to pave the way for peace. Meanwhile, Hezbollah accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and warned that it reserved the "right to defend its homeland and its people".

The developments have cast fresh doubt over the future of the deal, which seeks not only to end decades of hostility between the two countries but also to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

According to Lebanese state media, several Israeli strikes were reported across southern Lebanon on Sunday, including in the Nabatieh area. Lebanon's health ministry said two people were wounded after an Israeli stun grenade exploded in the south.

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Massive tunnel destroyed

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had uncovered and destroyed an extensive Hezbollah tunnel network. "The tunnel, stretching more than 200 metres and reaching a depth of over 25 metres, contained hundreds of weapons as well as several launch shafts intended to target the State of Israel and its civilians," the statement said.

Israeli officials added that Washington and the US representative in Lebanon had been informed before the operation was carried out.

An AFP journalist in the coastal city of Tyre reported seeing smoke rising near the village of Majdal Zoun following the detonation. Residents in nearby towns reportedly left their homes after local media warned that Israel could carry out explosions in the area.

The Israeli army later announced that one of its soldiers had been killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon. It also claimed to have killed what it described as a Hezbollah operative involved in clashes with Israeli forces.

Hezbollah slams ceasefire violation

Hezbollah reacted sharply to Sunday's events. The group said Israel's actions amounted to a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire and insisted it had respected the truce until now.

"Hezbollah reiterates that what the enemy has done is a blatant violation of the ceasefire to which it has adhered until now," the group said, adding that it was monitoring developments and reserved the right to defend Lebanon and its people.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, criticised the framework signed by Lebanon and Israel under US sponsorship, which aims to end hostilities and create conditions for a broader peace settlement. He argued that it failed to protect Lebanon's interests. Calling it "ten times worse" than the short-lived 1983 agreement between Lebanon and Israel, Berri vowed to oppose the deal politically and warned against any attempt to impose it.