/Israel deletes post promoting Ben & Jerry's new 'Genocidaires' ice cream after online backlash

Israel’s official X account has deleted a post promoting a new country-exclusive Ben & Jerry’s flavour following a wave of online criticism linking the campaign to the ongoing war in Gaza. The deleted post, uploaded Tuesday (Jun 23), introduced a "Milk and Honey" flavour, calling it the country's "official ice cream."

According to promotional material from Ben & Jerry's Israel, the flavour was launched to support southern Israeli communities. The company noted that the milk and cream are sourced from dairy farms in Kibbutz Alumim, the honey comes from Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, and the chocolate Star of David pieces are manufactured at a factory in Beersheba.

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According to promotional material from Ben & Jerry's Israel, the flavour was launched to support southern Israeli communities. The company noted that the milk and cream are sourced from dairy farms in Kibbutz Alumim, the honey comes from Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, and the chocolate Star of David pieces are manufactured at a factory in Beersheba.

Israel deletes Ben & Jerry's ice cream post after 'Genocidaires' mockery online Photograph: (Screenshot of now deleted post)

Backlash over 'Genocidaires' flavour

The announcement immediately drew fierce blowback on social media, with critics pointing to the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Users quickly circulated mock-ups of the packaging, with one user editing the label to read "Genocidaires' Delight." Others commented that the product “tastes like genocide.”

The digital pushback comes amid renewed international focus on the conflict. A United Nations commission report released this week accused Israel of grave violations against Palestinian children in Gaza. Israel has consistently denied all accusations of genocide and war crimes.

Ben & Jerry's: A fractured brand

The fallout also highlights the messy, ongoing corporate rift between the local Israeli franchise and Ben & Jerry's global brand.

Ben & Jerry's Israel operates independently from its US parent company. The current arrangement stems from a 2022 deal where parent company Unilever sold the local business rights to Israeli licensee Avi Zinger, allowing him to continue sales across Israel and the occupied West Bank.

That move was designed to bypass a 2021 decision by Ben & Jerry’s independent board, which had announced it would halt sales in occupied Palestinian territories because doing so clashed with the company's progressive values.