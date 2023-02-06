Israel army claimed armed assailants killed in Jericho raid

A number of armed men were killed by the Israeli forces during a gunfight that took place in Jericho, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank, as the forces tried to arrest suspects involved in a shooting attack, the army stated.

"During the activity, a number of armed assailants were killed after firing toward IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers who were operating in the area," claimed the army in a statement on the operation carried out in Aqabat Jabr camp at the city's entrance.

The Palestinian health ministry stated that "three citizens were shot by the Israeli occupation during the attack on Jericho," and one of them is in critical condition.

The army did not claim how many armed men were killed in the camp. Also, no casualties were reported among its forces.

The raid that took place on Monday was aimed at arresting "the Hamas terrorist squad that carried out the shooting attack" on January 28, after two armed men reached an Israeli restaurant near Jericho, stated the army.

At the restaurant, one of the gunmen opened fire, however, his weapon was jammed after only one bullet which did not hurt anybody.

Both the gunmen then fled to Jericho, and since then, searches are being conducted by the army in the area.

The raid took place at a time of heightened tensions which increased fears of further escalation in violence and both sides were appealed to maintain calm by the United States and international bodies, which includes the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

