Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad twin bombings

The Islamic State(IS) group claimed responsibility for the double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad on Thursday that killed at least 32 people and wounded more than hundred.

The bombing was a rare deadly attack in the Iraqi capital, which has seen almost no such incident since 2017. The Iraqi interior ministry said that the first attack was targeted at capital's Tayaran Square as the perpetrator drew in crowds after claiming to feel sick and then denoted his bomb fixed to his belt.

A second bomber set off the explosive at the scene leading to more casualties.

President Barham Saleh said his government will "stand firmly against these rogue attempts to destabilise our country" even as the United States, United Nations and the European Union condemned the attack.

US acting secretary of state Daniel Smith said: "The bombings "were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis".

The attack comes as Iraqis prepare for the election. The Islamic State had seized a third of Iraq in 2014 and had come dangerously close to annexing Baghdad however a long, ravaging battle lasting three years had ensured the IS terrorists were pushed back.

The United States has 2,500 troops on the ground in Iraq after the Trump administration pulled out 5,200 troops a year ago.