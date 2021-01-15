With 2,500 each, US says lowest troops deployed in Iraq, Afghanistan in about two decades

The US military troops in Afghanistan and Iraq are at its lowest with 2,500 each in about two decades since the war started, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

"Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war and welcoming in an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller was quoted as saying in a statement reported by news agency AFP.

Miller said that a path to peace in both the nations means the cuts of troop without compromising with the security for Americans and its allies.

He added that further reduction will depend on the progress of peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban.

"Moving forward, while the (Defense) Department continues with planning capable of further reducing US troop levels to zero by May of 2021, any such future drawdowns remain conditions-based," Miller said.

Miller said that troop reduction in Iraq reflects the "the increased capabilities" of Iraqi security personnel, adding that this does not mean a "change in the US policy".

"US and Coalition forces remain in Iraq to ensure the enduring defeat of (the Islamic State group)," he said, adding that counterterrorism operations will continue in Iraq with sharing "airpower" and "intelligence".

