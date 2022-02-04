ISIS-K lambasts Taliban for maintaining ties with China even after Uyghur repression

ISIS-K recently lambasted the Taliban for maintaining close ties with China despite its ill-treatment of the Uyghur Muslim community in the Xinjiang region. In a magazine called ‘Voice of Khurasan’, ISIS-K shared a picture of members of the Taliban praying along with the ISI chief.

It further noted that Taliban numerous training camps and religious schools are based in Pakistan.

The organisation further condemned the Taliban's visit to China, Iran and Russia as they called them the “biggest enemies of Islam.”

A local media report quoted the organisation as saying, “While the Taliban considers the eradication of the Uyghur Muslims as an internal matter of China, the mass murders committed by the Russian, Iran regime and its proxies…are also considered as something outside their jurisdiction.”

Earlier, a report by International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), which is a Canada based think tank, pointed out that China’s economic rise and presence in Pakistan has given Beijing the scope to take off ‘Transnational Repression.'

This includes violation of human rights and persecution of Uyghur minorities in the Xinjiang region of China. Pakistan, in most cases, has concerns about atrocities against Muslims. However, the nation is itself actively involved in the repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Pakistan is included in the black list of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XAR), along with 25 other countries.

China has been called on for such acts multiple times. Earlier in October, Forty-three countries called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghurs.

The statement was made at the United Nations and sparked outrage from Beijing. The statement has been signed by the United States along with several European and Asian member states and other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)