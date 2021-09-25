Is United Nations General Assembly 2021 session oblivious to its meagre women representation?

For a few days, several eyes are on the world leaders converging for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Numerous issues of international importance are being raised by various leaders, but many seem oblivious to the fact that out of several speakers at the session, only a few are women.

It seems there is a need to increase the representation of women at the most important forum of the world.

On Friday, some women spoke at the forum while just five had earlier shared their views in the first three days of the summit.

The first woman to share thoughts on the forum was Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová. She said, “We cannot save our planet if we leave out the vulnerable — the women, the girls, the minorities.”

She seems to be 53rd on the list. The UN generally makes the schedule on a first-come-first-serve basis, but other factors also come into play. Some feel gender should also be given top consideration.

In the speech on Friday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shared thoughts over several important issues of the world.

