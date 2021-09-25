Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina addresses UNGA, talks Afghanistan, climate change, vaccine distribution

At the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talked about Afghanistan situation, climate change and equitable vaccine distribution.

This instance was also one of the rare ones as it showed the growing presence of women in positions of world leadership when three Bangladeshi women were at the centre of the forum.

Watch:

Bangladesh PM was introduced and invited to the podium by Ambassador Rabab Fatima, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, who was chairing the session.

While the third woman, Mosammat Shahanara Monica, a foreign ministry official, currently counsellor at Bangladesh Permanent Mission at UN, conveyed the message of the PM to the English-speaking world.

Also Read: Nepal foreign minister holds bilateral talks with Kuwaiti counterpart, others on sidelines of UNGA 2021

In the speech, Hasina shared thoughts over sustainable recovery from COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine equity, nuclear disarmament, Afghanistan situation, addressing climate challenges and solution to the Rohingya crisis.

At the General Assembly Hall, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriai Alam were also present.

Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai asks world to secure Afghan women's rights

Talking about Afghanistan, the PM said, “We envision a peaceful, stable, and prosperous south Asia. We firmly believe it is upon the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their country and decide the course of their future themselves. Bangladesh stands ready to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for its socio-economic development.”

(With inputs from agencies)