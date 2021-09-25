Nepal foreign minister holds bilateral talks with Kuwaiti counterpart, others on sidelines of UNGA 2021

Nepal Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in New York and both sides agreed to expedite pending agreements and work closely further for more cooperation and collaboration.

Leading the Nepali delegation to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Khadka is on a visit to New York and is scheduled to address the UN on September 27.

Watch:

“The two sides discussed various matters of common concern, ranging from migrant workers to promotion of trade, tourism and investment. The two ministers agreed to expedite pending agreements and further work closely for more cooperation and collaboration, including through exchange in high-level visits,” Nepal foreign ministry said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the foreign minister also had a meeting with UN USG for Department of Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and exchanged views to further strengthen the existing cooperation between Nepal and the United Nations in UN peacekeeping operations.

Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai asks world to secure Afghan women's rights

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister Khadka reiterated Nepal’s call to increase the number of Nepali peacekeepers and ensure its presence at the higher posts in the field and UN headquarters.

Earlier on Thursday, the foreign minister and his delegation were welcomed at the John F Kennedy International Airport by Amrit Bahadur Rai, ambassador or permanent representative of Nepal to the UN, and other officials of the permanent mission and consulate general of Nepal in New York.

Also Read: Taliban can be partners in peace for US, Pakistan, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

On the same day, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed Khadka as the country’s foreign minister on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.