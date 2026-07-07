/Is Pakistan brokering a peace deal between rival factions in Libya? What reports claim

Pakistan has is reportedly brokering a peace deal between Libya's rival eastern and western power centres, according to a Reuters report citing two Pakistani sources familiar with the matter. According to the Reuters report, the United States is "fully aware and involved" in Pakistan's role. This comes after Pakistan played a key role in mediating between Iran and the US to end the war that started on Feb 28. The report claimed that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are also backing the initiative by Pakistan.

What's happening in Libya?

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Libya is split between two primary rival administrations in political deadlock. While both sides approved a unified national budget of 190 billion dinars (approx. $30 billion) in April 2026, they remain divided over control of the central government, national institutions, and the military. The power is divided between Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli and the Government of National Stability (GNS) in Tobruk and Benghazi. The western-based GNU is led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and has international recognition from the United Nations and receives primary regional support from Türkiye and Qatar. The eastern-based GNS is led by Prime Minister Osama Hammad and operates under the legislative authority of the House of Representatives. This eastern faction also enjoys the support of Libyan National Army (LNA) under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and is backed by Egypt, the UAE, and Russia.

What has Pakistan proposed?

Reuters reported that Islamabad has proposed a "Libya Reunification Plan" that has outlined a 36-month transitional power-sharing arrangement under a body called the Government of National Consensus and Presidential Council. Under the proposal, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, the prime minister of the UN-recognised western-based Government of National Unity (GNU), would continue as prime minister during the transition. Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), would become chairman of the Presidential Council. His father, Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control several of Libya's largest oilfields and strategic infrastructure, would oversee the country's budget under the proposed arrangement.

Pakistan mediated between Iran and US