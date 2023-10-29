Is it Noah's Ark? Archaeologists find 5000-year-old boat-shaped mound in Turkey

Archaeologists in Turkey have made a discovery, unearthing what they believe could be the remains of a vessel resembling Noah's Ark.

This find was the result of extensive excavation conducted by the Mount Ararat and Noah's Ark Research Team, a collaboration involving three Turkish and American universities.

Their project, which commenced in 2021, aimed to explore the geological formations in the region and reveal insights into ancient history, according to Turkish newspaper Hürriyet.

The heart of this discovery lies in the Durupinar formation, situated in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı, Turkey, located less than two miles from the Iran-Turkey border.

The Durupinar formation is a 538-foot geographical feature primarily composed of limonite. It is locally believed by some to be the remnants of Noah's Ark, immortalized in religious and legendary narratives.

Noah's Ark is a well-known legend that transcends religious boundaries. According to legend, Noah, guided by divine instruction, constructed a colossal ark to save two of every animal species from a cataclysmic flood that submerged the Earth.

In the Book of Genesis, it was reported that the ark came to rest on the mountains of Ararat, which now lie in eastern Turkey.

Archaeological insights

The research team's excavation efforts involved extracting aged rock and soil samples from the Durupinar formation.

Their findings revealed the presence of "clayey materials, marine materials, and seafood" within the geological formation.

These discoveries indicate human activities in the region dating back to the Chalcolithic period, spanning from 5500 to 3000 BC.

AICU Vice Rector Professor Faruk Kaya shared insights on the significance of their findings, noting the alignment of historical events. He pointed out that the flood associated with the biblical Noah occurred approximately 5,000 years ago. While the dating results are compelling, it is important to acknowledge that the presence of the vessel itself cannot be confirmed through dating alone. Further extensive research and analysis are needed to reveal conclusive evidence.

The legend of Noah's Ark holds profound significance in three major religions: Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. The discovery of potential archaeological remnants resembling the ark provides a unique opportunity to bridge ancient narratives with scientific exploration.