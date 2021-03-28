'Is it a habit?': Internet laughs as truck with 'evergreen' written on it blocks traffic, like Suez Canal

A truck carrying a container of Evergreen company blocked the traffic on the Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway in Nanjing in China, giving way to the internet to start a meme-express.

After images went viral of a large vessel of the Evergreen company blocking the Suez Canal, a social media user posted a picture of a truck carrying an Evergreen container and blocking the traffic.

While the two vehicles have the same name, the two incidents do not seem to be related to the same company. Local reports state the Evergreen — trading company related to the Ever Given ship — does not operate any trailer business in mainland China.

While the Ever Given ship of the Evergreen company somehow managed to get stuck in the world's busiest trade routes, the truck carrying the Evergreen container, reportedly, had a crash on the highway.