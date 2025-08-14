/Is India the reason behind Putin agreeing for peace talks? Trump REVEALS what led to Alaska meeting

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (August 14) stressed that tariffs against India may have influenced Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to talks in Alaska. In an interview with Fox News Radio, Trump hinted that this could be a "probable" reason for Putin to meet him.

The US president stressed that "everything has an impact", adding that secondary tariffs against India "essentially took them out of buying oil from Russia."

Notably, Trump imposed massive tariffs on India earlier this month. Initially, it started with 25 per cent, but later Trump imposed additional tariffs, making it 50 per cent, citing New Delhi's import of Russian oil amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

India "probably" had a role in Putin agreeing to meet. "When I told India, which essentially took them out of buying oil from Russia, that we’re going to charge you, because you’re dealing with Russia on oil purchases, India was the second largest. And getting pretty close to China, China is the largest. And as you know, there was something in the works for that," he said.

Trump further said that later, Russia called and said they wanted to meet him.

"Certainly, when you lose your second largest customer and you're probably going to lose your first largest customer, I think that probably has a role," the US president said.

Trump continued saying that Russia respects the US now, adding that he didn't respect it under Biden.