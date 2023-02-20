Is Facebook promoting terrorism? NGO claims 100 pages of terrorist outfits created by social media giant

According to a new report published by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), the algorithm of Facebook has automatically created more than 100 pages on the social media platform of US-designated terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

TTP is a non-profit watchdog organisation Campaign for Accountability's research initiative which according to the TTP website, "uses research, litigation and aggressive communications to expose misconduct and malfeasance in public life".

TTP started as the Google Transparency Project in 2016 and today it has expanded and covers various major tech companies. A non-profit watchdog created during the Reagan administration, the Capital Research Centre, has called TTP a left-leaning platform although the group does not claim to have any political bent.

According to TTP's report, 108 pages for Islamic State were created by Facebook, along with dozen of other pages belonging to other terrorist groups, which includes Al-Qaeda. The report further claimed that the platform automatically generated the terrorist group pages as users "checked in" to terrorist organisations or listed the groups in their profiles.

In its report, the Tech Transparency Project further claimed that these pages were generated by Facebook despite its policy banning Al-Qaeda and Islamic State and claims of its algorithm being trained to detect them.

Many of these automatically generated pages of terrorist groups have been on Facebook for years and posts filled with terrorist propaganda and imagery have been getting likes. The organisation stated that Facebook can be held responsible for these pages as the social media platform is not just hosting but actually creating them.

As per the TTP report, this process of automatic creation of terrorist pages is a result of a particular quirk. It stated that if a user lists a school, location or employer in their profile or a place is checked in by a user, then Facebook automatically creates a new page for the school, place or employer, if they don't have any existing one.

