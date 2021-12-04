Is Covid variants' origin linked to immunocompromised people?

With the continuous emergence of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, scientists are looking to understand the role of people with compromised immune systems in the origin of these tormenting mutations of the virus.

To find the reason for origin of variants, the researchers are looking at mutations, which appear in an infected patient with a compromised immune system.

"When a patient is immune-compromised, the virus will remain in their system for a long time, sometimes several months, compared to just a few days in an average person. His immune defence system is too weak and he can't manage to rid himself of the virus," Morgane Bomsel, a virologist at the CNRS and the Cochin Institute in Paris, told FRANCE 24.

As per a study published last month in ‘Nature Communications’ journal, a 58-year-old man, who had a history of kidney disease, remained Covid positive for over six months.

"Among immunocompromised patients, the immune system will not manage to beat the virus, but it will still fight against it. That will provoke what we call selection pressure," Vincent Maréchal, professor, virology, Sorbonne University, told FRANCE 24.

In the battle between immune system and virus, the latter evolves and retains only the mutations to allow it to continue to reproduce and survive. This virus, which has mutations, can be passed on if the patient infects anyone.

