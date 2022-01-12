'Irreparably damaged': Ancient rock art that was thousands of years old has been vandalised

An ancient rock art at the Big Bend National Park has been vandalised and ''irreparably damaged'' in Texas.

The National Park Service said, ''A panel of ancient petroglyphs in the Indian Head area of Big Bend National Park was irreparably damaged when vandals chose to boldly scratch their names and the date across the prehistoric art.''

The antique art was between 3,000 and 8,500 years old as per Tom VandenBerg, chief of interpretation and visitor services with Big Bend National Park.

"The particular style of rock art that was damaged in this instance is classified by archeologists as the 'Pecked Abstract Tradition," VandenBerg said. "It is characterized by abstract, complex, geometric shapes and lines."

"Park managers have seen an increase in vandalism and graffiti in the area, and ask anyone with information about these incidents, or the persons involved, to contact the law enforcement staff of Big Bend National Park," officials said.

“Big Bend National Park belongs to all of us. Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks,” aid the park’s superintendent, Bob Krumenaker.

“With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation’s heritage is lost forever.”

“Trained staff will attempt to mitigate the damage as quickly as possible, using highly specialized techniques,” read a statement from the park team.

“Staff have already treated the most recent vandalism at Indian Head, but much of the damage is, unfortunately, permanent.”

Big Bend National Park includes the entire Chisos mountain range and a large swath of the Chihuahuan Desert.

(With inputs from agencies)

