Irish airline Ryanair mocks Liz Truss with 'any' as destination after her resignation 

Irish affordable airline Ryanair after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned amid the political turmoil in the country took a swipe at her.

The airline tweeted a mock-up of a boarding card in the name of the leader, as the departing airport said 'anywhere,' as the destination. The mock-up further included a QR code that led to Google's currency chart for Pounds and Euros which indicates the pound's strengthening.

The Twitter post even included a waving hand emoji to indicate "goodbye."

Humouristic conversations took place between the airline, netizens and even Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, the Hindustan Times reported.

One said, "Make sure it's non-refundable. We know what she's like…" The Irish airline replied, "Don't worry she's no exception."

After over 12 years in power, the Tories are severely damaged and lead Labour by over 30 points as a result of her departure in the last seven years.

Truss has been the shortest UK prime minister serving. Truss' big 45 billion pound tax programme during the worst inflation in the last 40 years, added questions to her leadership style.

Truss announced her resignation on October 20. Before that, she fired finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and abandoned a proposal to freeze company tax for the coming year, but the public outrage and pressure eventually compelled her to step down.

