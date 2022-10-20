LIVE Liz Truss govt in crisis | More Tory MPs join seeking UK PM's resignation

highlights

Just six weeks into her premiership, Liz Truss's Cabinet is already on the verge of collapse after two of her ministers quit over tax cut U-turns that caused a market meltdown during an already severe cost-of-living crisis. Moreover, at least a dozen Tory MPs have called for Truss's resignation, with many describing her reign as ''untenable.

