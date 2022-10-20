LIVE Liz Truss govt in crisis | More Tory MPs join seeking UK PM's resignation

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament Photograph: Reuters
Just six weeks into her premiership, Liz Truss's Cabinet is already on the verge of collapse after two of her ministers quit over tax cut U-turns that caused a market meltdown during an already severe cost-of-living crisis. Moreover, at least a dozen Tory MPs have called for Truss's resignation, with many describing her reign as ''untenable.
Oct 20, 2022, 05:17 PM (IST)
Downing Street has denied that there is any change to Liz Truss’s plan to stay in No 10 beyond the fiscal plan on October 31.
A spokesperson for the prime minister told reporters, "No plans for any change. The prime minister will continue beyond the 31st."
"She’s also working with the chancellor on delivering economic stability and growth."
Oct 20, 2022, 05:03 PM (IST)
At least 13 MPs have publicly called on the prime minister to resign. They are:
Crispin Blunt
Andrew Bridgen
Oct 20, 2022, 05:02 PM (IST)
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan refused five times to say that Liz Truss will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.
The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman was just asked the following: Does the Prime Minister still think she will lead the Tories into the next general election?
The spokesman replied: “Yes.”
Oct 20, 2022, 05:01 PM (IST)
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said she had a "difficult day" yesterday after Susuella Braverman resigned over national security breach.
She wants the government to focus on its priorities, her official spokesman said on Thursday.
"The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Truss faced opposition jibes, MPs' rebellion and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus "less on politics" and more on "delivering priorities", he added.
Oct 20, 2022, 04:57 PM (IST)
According to British media reports, Liz Truss is meeting the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers as calls grow among Conservative MPs seeking her resignation.
The 1922 Committee oversees the election of Conservative leaders.